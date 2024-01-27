MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.200-3.700 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.550. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

HZO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of MarineMax from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. B. Riley upgraded shares of MarineMax from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of MarineMax from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of MarineMax from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.83.

Shares of NYSE HZO traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,169,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,486. MarineMax has a 12 month low of $25.60 and a 12 month high of $42.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.41. The stock has a market cap of $624.34 million, a P/E ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.62.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.37). MarineMax had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $527.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. MarineMax’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that MarineMax will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 5.1% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 7,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 276.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 5,477 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in MarineMax during the 4th quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MarineMax by 4.4% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

