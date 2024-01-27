Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Price Target Lowered to $32.00 at Raymond James

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MRO. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $32.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Oil presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $31.16.

Shares of Marathon Oil stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.21. 8,570,878 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,570,368. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.19. Marathon Oil has a twelve month low of $20.57 and a twelve month high of $29.56.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 1st that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas producer to reacquire up to 14.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 57.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 607,336 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,246,000 after purchasing an additional 221,388 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,692,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $125,527,000 after purchasing an additional 150,440 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Marathon Oil by 46.1% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,061,516 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $24,436,000 after acquiring an additional 334,727 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in Marathon Oil by 125.4% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 72,372 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 40,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 149.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 373,921 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,002,000 after purchasing an additional 223,877 shares during the last quarter. 76.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

