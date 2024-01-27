Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) PT Raised to C$30.00 at Evercore

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) had its price objective lifted by Evercore from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Evercore currently has an in-line rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an action list buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Manulife Financial from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price target on Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$30.55.

Manulife Financial Price Performance

TSE MFC opened at C$29.39 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$28.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$26.21. Manulife Financial has a 52-week low of C$23.69 and a 52-week high of C$29.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.70, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 123.80. The stock has a market cap of C$53.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21, a PEG ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.09.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported C$0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.82 by C$0.10. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 26.37% and a net margin of 70.18%. The business had revenue of C$9.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$14.82 billion. Analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial will post 3.6546855 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Manulife Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 10,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.97, for a total value of C$267,335.41. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

