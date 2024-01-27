Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Price Target Raised to C$29.00

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

MFC has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Manulife Financial from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Evercore upped their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$30.55.

Manulife Financial Stock Performance

Shares of TSE MFC traded down C$0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$29.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,735,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,587,018. Manulife Financial has a 12-month low of C$23.69 and a 12-month high of C$29.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$28.09 and a 200-day moving average price of C$26.21. The stock has a market capitalization of C$53.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.21, a PEG ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.70, a current ratio of 123.80 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported C$0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.82 by C$0.10. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 26.37% and a net margin of 70.18%. The firm had revenue of C$9.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$14.82 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Manulife Financial will post 3.6546855 earnings per share for the current year.

Manulife Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 20.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Manulife Financial

In other news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 10,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.97, for a total transaction of C$267,335.41. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

