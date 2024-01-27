Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from C$29.00 to C$31.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Manulife Financial traded as high as C$29.46 and last traded at C$29.46, with a volume of 223086 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$29.24.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Manulife Financial from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Cormark increased their price target on Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Evercore increased their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$30.55.

In related news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 10,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.97, for a total value of C$267,335.41. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.70, a current ratio of 123.80 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$53.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$28.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$26.24.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported C$0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$9.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$14.82 billion. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 26.37% and a net margin of 70.18%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 3.6546855 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.83%.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

