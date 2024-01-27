MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

MakeMyTrip Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of MMYT stock opened at $49.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.99. MakeMyTrip has a 1 year low of $22.50 and a 1 year high of $50.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.52 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. MakeMyTrip had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $168.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.35 million. On average, equities analysts predict that MakeMyTrip will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MakeMyTrip

About MakeMyTrip

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMYT. Quarry LP raised its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 1,000.0% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 20.8% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 449.8% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 89.1% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 444.8% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 5,128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.03% of the company’s stock.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

