MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.
Shares of MMYT stock opened at $49.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.99. MakeMyTrip has a 1 year low of $22.50 and a 1 year high of $50.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.52 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. MakeMyTrip had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $168.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.35 million. On average, equities analysts predict that MakeMyTrip will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.
MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.
