Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Sets New 1-Year High at $16.69

Shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.69 and last traded at $16.50, with a volume of 180984 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on MAC. StockNews.com began coverage on Macerich in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Macerich from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Macerich from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

Macerich Stock Up 0.3 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.73, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 2.29.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($1.66). The company had revenue of $218.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.63 million. Macerich had a negative return on equity of 12.04% and a negative net margin of 38.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Macerich Company will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Macerich

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAC. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Macerich by 10,681.8% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Macerich in the second quarter worth $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Macerich in the third quarter worth $36,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Macerich by 176.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macerich in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 90.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Macerich

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich's portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

Further Reading

