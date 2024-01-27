Macatawa Bank Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (NASDAQ:MCBC)

Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 12th.

Macatawa Bank has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Macatawa Bank has a dividend payout ratio of 28.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Macatawa Bank alerts:

Macatawa Bank Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MCBC traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.11. The company had a trading volume of 41,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,525. The company has a market capitalization of $380.97 million, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Macatawa Bank has a one year low of $6.96 and a one year high of $11.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Macatawa Bank ( NASDAQ:MCBC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $26.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.90 million. Macatawa Bank had a net margin of 32.68% and a return on equity of 16.33%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Macatawa Bank will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

MCBC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Hovde Group raised Macatawa Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Macatawa Bank in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Macatawa Bank

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Macatawa Bank

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Macatawa Bank by 4.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Macatawa Bank by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Macatawa Bank by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 69,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Macatawa Bank by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Macatawa Bank by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. 41.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Macatawa Bank

(Get Free Report)

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Macatawa Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macatawa Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.