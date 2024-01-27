Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Shares Down 4.3%

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 4.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.90 and last traded at $2.90. Approximately 9,271,966 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 42,071,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LCID shares. Needham & Company LLC cut Lucid Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Friday, January 12th. R. F. Lafferty lowered Lucid Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Lucid Group in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lucid Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.85.

Lucid Group Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a current ratio of 5.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.09. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.08.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $137.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.10 million. Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 58.91% and a negative net margin of 380.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. Research analysts expect that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lucid Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 184.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 666.7% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 283.3% during the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,671 shares in the last quarter.

Lucid Group Company Profile

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, engages in electric vehicle technologies business. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California. Lucid Group, Inc operates as a subsidiary of Ayar Third Investment Company.

Further Reading

