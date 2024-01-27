LSV Asset Management Trims Stake in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

LSV Asset Management lessened its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,850,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 129,300 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 3.29% of American Axle & Manufacturing worth $27,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AXL. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 46,317 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 7,940 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 95.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 61,060 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 29,891 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 98,332 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 12,124 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at $466,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 105,521 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

AXL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.83.

NYSE AXL traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $8.07. 864,121 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 972,529. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.75. The firm has a market cap of $944.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -805.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 2.35. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.29 and a fifty-two week high of $10.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.71.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.07). American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles. It operates through Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

