LSV Asset Management Trims Holdings in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its position in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,354,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 39,200 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 2.06% of Redwood Trust worth $16,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,245,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,948,000 after purchasing an additional 150,771 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,359,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,022,000 after purchasing an additional 79,780 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 9.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,357,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,018,000 after purchasing an additional 199,769 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 104.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,912,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,133,000 after purchasing an additional 976,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Redwood Trust by 0.6% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,877,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,961,000 after acquiring an additional 11,330 shares in the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RWT traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,368,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,868. The company has a current ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $795.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.39 and a beta of 1.49. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.47 and a twelve month high of $8.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -95.52%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RWT. BTIG Research upgraded Redwood Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Redwood Trust from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Redwood Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Redwood Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.39.

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

