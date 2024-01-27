LSV Asset Management Trims Holdings in Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

LSV Asset Management decreased its stake in shares of Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,079,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,800 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Herbalife were worth $15,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Herbalife by 44.4% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 5,527 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Herbalife by 42.9% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 207,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,747,000 after buying an additional 62,258 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Herbalife by 9.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,595,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,124,000 after buying an additional 143,984 shares in the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP lifted its position in Herbalife by 233.3% during the second quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 2,750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,410,000 after buying an additional 1,925,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Herbalife by 135.5% during the second quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 181,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after buying an additional 104,431 shares in the last quarter.

Get Herbalife alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Herbalife in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Herbalife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Herbalife from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Herbalife from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Herbalife from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

Herbalife Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HLF traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.43. The stock had a trading volume of 603,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,166. Herbalife Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $11.14 and a fifty-two week high of $21.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.33. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.26.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.10). Herbalife had a net margin of 3.71% and a negative return on equity of 20.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Herbalife Ltd. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Herbalife

(Free Report)

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotion items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.