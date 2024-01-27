LSV Asset Management Sells 400 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

LSV Asset Management reduced its position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 187,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $29,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WSM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter valued at $55,499,000. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,497,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter valued at $50,715,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,408,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $204,292,000 after acquiring an additional 273,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter worth $29,782,000. 99.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

Williams-Sonoma stock traded down $1.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $208.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 469,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,093. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $197.59 and its 200 day moving average is $162.99. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.44 and a 1-year high of $212.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.61.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 59.65% and a net margin of 11.99%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 14.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $127.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $116.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wedbush upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $175.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.75.

Insider Transactions at Williams-Sonoma

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 1,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $271,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,698 shares in the company, valued at $84,554,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 1,811 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $271,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 563,698 shares in the company, valued at $84,554,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total transaction of $349,808.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,114. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,319 shares of company stock valued at $8,438,892 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

