LSV Asset Management Sells 32,500 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

LSV Asset Management cut its stake in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 575,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,500 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Equitable were worth $16,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EQH. Natixis purchased a new stake in Equitable in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Equitable by 128.3% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equitable in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Equitable in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Equitable by 23.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equitable Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Equitable stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $33.14. The stock had a trading volume of 3,897,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,188,724. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $21.89 and a one year high of $34.80. The stock has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.41.

Equitable Dividend Announcement

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is 26.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EQH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Equitable from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Equitable from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Equitable in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Equitable from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Insider Activity at Equitable

In related news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 7,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.59, for a total value of $242,130.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,318 shares in the company, valued at $702,799.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 60,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total value of $1,984,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 639,625 shares in the company, valued at $21,152,398.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.59, for a total value of $242,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,799.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,845 shares of company stock worth $3,046,233 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

