LSV Asset Management Sells 30,100 Shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

LSV Asset Management lessened its position in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 562,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,100 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $20,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 3.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 314,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,061,000 after purchasing an additional 10,925 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Hancock Whitney by 3.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,024,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,332,000 after buying an additional 35,898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on HWC shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Hancock Whitney from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on Hancock Whitney from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hancock Whitney news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 4,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total transaction of $183,021.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,924.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Hancock Whitney news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 4,042 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total value of $183,021.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,924.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 9,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total transaction of $464,757.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,421,996.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,589 shares of company stock worth $1,475,848 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Price Performance

NASDAQ:HWC traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $47.16. The company had a trading volume of 274,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,464. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.38. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 52 week low of $31.02 and a 52 week high of $54.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 20.57%. The company had revenue of $308.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Hancock Whitney Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 4th. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

Hancock Whitney Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers checking and saving accounts including currency exchange and overdraft services; and range of loan products, which includes credit personal and home equity, construction, and term loans, mortgage facilities, credit cards, equipment finance, line of credit, leasing, commercial loan programs, asset based lending services, derivatives, and equipment and litigation finance, as well as new markets tax credit investment including bridge finance.

