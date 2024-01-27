LSV Asset Management Sells 196,946 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

LSV Asset Management decreased its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 38.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 313,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 196,946 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 0.12% of Allstate worth $34,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Allstate by 123.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,540,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $751,264,000 after buying an additional 3,064,105 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Allstate by 67,323.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,802,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $196,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799,548 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter worth about $190,865,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Allstate by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,563,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $483,228,000 after buying an additional 800,665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Allstate news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total value of $1,483,093.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,529,426.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total transaction of $1,483,093.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,529,426.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total transaction of $539,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,848,105.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Allstate from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Allstate in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $193.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Allstate from $141.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.94.

ALL traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $158.37. 1,034,845 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,654,654. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $100.57 and a 1 year high of $159.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.52.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $14.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.56) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently -44.89%.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

