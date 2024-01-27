LSV Asset Management Sells 113,520 Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

LSV Asset Management reduced its holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 62.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,520 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.13% of Super Micro Computer worth $18,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Super Micro Computer by 5,371.4% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after buying an additional 11,280 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC raised its stake in Super Micro Computer by 18.6% during the third quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 3,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer during the third quarter valued at $311,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer during the third quarter valued at $297,000. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

SMCI stock traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $474.15. The stock had a trading volume of 5,035,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,837,711. The stock has a market cap of $25.28 billion, a PE ratio of 43.70 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $314.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $289.98. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.11 and a 52-week high of $496.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 31.26%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 15.11 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on SMCI. Nomura began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $413.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna lowered Super Micro Computer from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating and cut their price target for the company from $240.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Nomura Instinet assumed coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $413.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $335.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $344.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Super Micro Computer

In related news, SVP George Kao sold 3,747 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.76, for a total transaction of $1,033,272.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,879,304.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO David E. Weigand sold 16,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.60, for a total value of $4,011,571.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,464 shares in the company, valued at $3,360,614.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP George Kao sold 3,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.76, for a total transaction of $1,033,272.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,879,304.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,919 shares of company stock worth $22,983,188 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

