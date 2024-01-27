LSV Asset Management Reduces Stock Position in Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

LSV Asset Management reduced its stake in Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 676,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 5.46% of Hibbett worth $32,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hibbett by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 182,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,606,000 after buying an additional 81,850 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Hibbett during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,155,000. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. boosted its stake in Hibbett by 8.9% during the second quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 565,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,521,000 after buying an additional 46,025 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of Hibbett by 77.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 24,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 10,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Hibbett in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Hibbett news, SVP William G. Quinn sold 2,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total value of $171,790.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,452 shares in the company, valued at $943,282.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Hibbett news, SVP Ronald P. Blahnik sold 2,200 shares of Hibbett stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total transaction of $129,470.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,470,464.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP William G. Quinn sold 2,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total transaction of $171,790.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $943,282.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of Hibbett in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hibbett in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hibbett from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Hibbett from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Hibbett from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hibbett presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.29.

Shares of HIBB stock traded up $1.27 on Friday, reaching $68.26. 109,518 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,962. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.24. Hibbett, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.86 and a 1-year high of $73.74. The stock has a market cap of $803.42 million, a P/E ratio of 7.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.74.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.87. Hibbett had a return on equity of 28.35% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $431.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hibbett, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Hibbett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.70%.

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates Hibbett stores, City Gear stores, and Sports Additions athletic shoe stores.

