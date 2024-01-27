LSV Asset Management Reduces Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 497,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,981 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 0.22% of Evergy worth $25,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 10.3% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 67,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,422,000 after buying an additional 6,317 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 11.4% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Evergy during the third quarter worth approximately $1,078,000. Lmcg Investments LLC raised its holdings in Evergy by 2.1% during the third quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 24,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Evergy by 11.7% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. 82.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EVRG traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,122,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,897,011. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.78 and its 200 day moving average is $53.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.39. Evergy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.92 and a 52 week high of $63.93. The stock has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.56.

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.04. Evergy had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.6425 dividend. This is an increase from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.82%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Evergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Guggenheim cut shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Evergy from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Evergy from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Evergy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.25.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

