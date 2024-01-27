LSV Asset Management Lowers Stock Holdings in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

LSV Asset Management lessened its stake in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,887,024 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 127,400 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $31,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in F.N.B. by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,998,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $521,981,000 after buying an additional 1,761,208 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in F.N.B. by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,982,929 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $429,003,000 after acquiring an additional 667,684 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in F.N.B. by 1.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,021,902 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $240,493,000 after acquiring an additional 271,092 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in F.N.B. by 5.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,756,218 shares of the bank’s stock worth $233,515,000 after purchasing an additional 942,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of F.N.B. by 0.3% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,879,470 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,402,000 after purchasing an additional 34,932 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

F.N.B. Stock Performance

NYSE:FNB traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,798,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,982,877. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. F.N.B. Co. has a 1-year low of $10.09 and a 1-year high of $14.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

F.N.B. ( NYSE:FNB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $337.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.84 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on F.N.B. from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on F.N.B.

About F.N.B.

(Free Report)

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.