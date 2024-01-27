LSV Asset Management Lowers Holdings in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

LSV Asset Management decreased its stake in shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,608,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,100 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in CoreCivic were worth $18,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 11.4% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 59,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoreCivic in the third quarter worth $1,052,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of CoreCivic in the second quarter worth $147,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of CoreCivic in the second quarter worth $1,301,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in CoreCivic by 0.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 249,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Get CoreCivic alerts:

CoreCivic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CXW traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 604,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,727. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.05. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.84 and a 52 week high of $15.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

CoreCivic ( NYSE:CXW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $483.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.75 million. CoreCivic had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 3.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Cole G. Carter sold 39,345 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total value of $532,337.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 181,817 shares in the company, valued at $2,459,984.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on CoreCivic in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered CoreCivic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on CoreCivic from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CXW

CoreCivic Profile

(Free Report)

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CXW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CoreCivic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreCivic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.