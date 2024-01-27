LSV Asset Management Has $35.98 Million Stock Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 423,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,800 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $35,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PCAR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,485,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,241,000 after purchasing an additional 698,784 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in PACCAR by 49.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,345,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,477,000 after buying an additional 7,020,923 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 3.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,106,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,209,000 after purchasing an additional 364,109 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in PACCAR by 98,391.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,154,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,467,000 after acquiring an additional 7,147,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in PACCAR by 10.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,414,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,895,000 after purchasing an additional 523,460 shares during the last quarter. 65.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total transaction of $250,593.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at $269,446.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 1,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total value of $172,813.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,653.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,004 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total value of $250,593.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,446.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,221 shares of company stock valued at $2,426,915 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,056,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,642,435. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.78. The firm has a market cap of $53.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 1.49. PACCAR Inc has a one year low of $67.48 and a one year high of $103.40.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.48 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 33.17% and a net margin of 13.10%. PACCAR’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $3.20 per share. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PCAR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on PACCAR from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $84.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.32.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PCAR

About PACCAR

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.