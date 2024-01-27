LSV Asset Management Has $29.83 Million Stake in Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES)

LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Free Report) by 147.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,378,389 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 822,089 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 2.57% of Guess? worth $29,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Guess? by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Guess? by 2.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,436,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,845,000 after acquiring an additional 72,911 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Guess? by 17.7% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 801,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,590,000 after purchasing an additional 120,642 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Guess? in the third quarter valued at about $351,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Guess? in the 3rd quarter worth $267,000. 61.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Guess?

In related news, insider Paul Marciano sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total transaction of $3,378,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,081,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,359,884. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Maurice Marciano sold 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total value of $14,130,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,260,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul Marciano sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total value of $3,378,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,081,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,359,884. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,200,000 shares of company stock worth $27,979,500. 49.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on GES. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Guess? in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut Guess? from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Guess? in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Guess? has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Guess? Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GES traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.08. The company had a trading volume of 496,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,434. Guess?, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.21 and a twelve month high of $24.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.81 and its 200 day moving average is $21.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.88.

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $651.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.52 million. Guess? had a return on equity of 29.94% and a net margin of 6.61%. Guess?’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Guess?, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Guess? Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. Guess?’s payout ratio is 45.98%.

About Guess?

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

