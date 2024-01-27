LSV Asset Management Has $29.83 Million Stake in Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES)

LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GESFree Report) by 147.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,378,389 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 822,089 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 2.57% of Guess? worth $29,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Guess? by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Guess? by 2.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,436,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,845,000 after acquiring an additional 72,911 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Guess? by 17.7% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 801,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,590,000 after purchasing an additional 120,642 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Guess? in the third quarter valued at about $351,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Guess? in the 3rd quarter worth $267,000. 61.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Guess?

In related news, insider Paul Marciano sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total transaction of $3,378,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,081,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,359,884. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Maurice Marciano sold 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total value of $14,130,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,260,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul Marciano sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total value of $3,378,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,081,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,359,884. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,200,000 shares of company stock worth $27,979,500. 49.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on GES. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Guess? in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut Guess? from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Guess? in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Guess? has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Guess? Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GES traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.08. The company had a trading volume of 496,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,434. Guess?, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.21 and a twelve month high of $24.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.81 and its 200 day moving average is $21.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.88.

Guess? (NYSE:GESGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $651.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.52 million. Guess? had a return on equity of 29.94% and a net margin of 6.61%. Guess?’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Guess?, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Guess? Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. Guess?’s payout ratio is 45.98%.

About Guess?

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Guess? (NYSE:GES)

