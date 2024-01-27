LSV Asset Management Has $25.58 Million Stock Position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

LSV Asset Management cut its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,552,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,700 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $25,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,626,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $337,974,000 after purchasing an additional 534,136 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 7.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,988,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,516 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 1.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,227,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,457,000 after purchasing an additional 85,434 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 25.7% in the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 4,468,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,112,000 after acquiring an additional 913,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,094,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,374,000 after acquiring an additional 60,565 shares in the last quarter. 84.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PDM traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.36. The company had a trading volume of 597,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,032. The company has a market capitalization of $910.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 1.20. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.91 and a 1 year high of $11.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.52.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.57). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $146.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.66 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in major U.S. Sunbelt markets. Its approximately $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet. The Company is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by S&P Global Ratings (BBB) and Moody's (Baa2).

