LSV Asset Management Decreases Stake in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

LSV Asset Management decreased its position in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 868,783 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 1.90% of G-III Apparel Group worth $21,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $246,000. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 22,283 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 9,361 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $311,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

G-III Apparel Group Price Performance

Shares of GIII traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.91. 375,858 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 563,242. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.83. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.92 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $13.59 and a 1 year high of $35.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

G-III Apparel Group ( NASDAQ:GIII Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The textile maker reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.70. G-III Apparel Group had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a positive return on equity of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of G-III Apparel Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GIII

Insider Buying and Selling

In other G-III Apparel Group news, CFO Neal Nackman sold 31,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total value of $1,120,880.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,975,428.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About G-III Apparel Group

(Free Report)

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.