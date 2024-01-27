LSV Asset Management Buys 23,500 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 267,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,500 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.40% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $38,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 8,400.0% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RGA stock traded up $2.14 on Friday, reaching $171.03. The company had a trading volume of 314,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,277. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $164.02 and a 200-day moving average of $151.38. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $120.99 and a 12 month high of $171.10.

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $1.29. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 5.29%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 19.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is presently 24.15%.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, EVP Ronald Herrmann purchased 440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $166.78 per share, for a total transaction of $73,383.20. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 440 shares in the company, valued at $73,383.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RGA has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $167.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.70.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

