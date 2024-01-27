LSV Asset Management Acquires New Stake in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,379,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,011,000. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.52% of Gates Industrial at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GTES. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Gates Industrial by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 48,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 17,053 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,438,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 360.9% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 341,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,912,000 after acquiring an additional 267,054 shares in the last quarter. Seven Grand Managers LLC purchased a new position in Gates Industrial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,487,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Gates Industrial by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,602,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,486,000 after acquiring an additional 47,587 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GTES traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,540,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,851,991. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.54. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 52 week low of $10.68 and a 52 week high of $14.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Gates Industrial ( NYSE:GTES Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $872.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.50 million. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 9.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Gates Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gates Industrial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.39.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

