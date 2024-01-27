Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 45.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,659 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Constellation Brands worth $27,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Smithfield Trust Co raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC increased its position in Constellation Brands by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Constellation Brands by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Constellation Brands by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Constellation Brands by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 354,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total transaction of $88,746,200.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 54,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,629,409.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 593,130 shares of company stock worth $146,487,062 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE STZ traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $249.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,078,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,335,425. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.50. The stock has a market cap of $45.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $210.15 and a 1 year high of $273.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 23.35%. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on STZ. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $311.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.24.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

