Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 72,153 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 72,153 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $33,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 100.0% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UPS traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $159.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,818,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,292,303. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $133.68 and a one year high of $197.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 43.46%. The company’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 65.59%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UPS shares. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Bank of America reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $177.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.26.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

