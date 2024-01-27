Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases 31,054 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 239,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,054 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Assurant were worth $34,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in Assurant by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Assurant by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 35,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,168,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Assurant during the 3rd quarter worth about $244,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Assurant during the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Assurant during the 3rd quarter worth about $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jay Rosenblum sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total value of $324,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,567 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,064.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jay Rosenblum sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total value of $324,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,064.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.72, for a total transaction of $136,612.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,990.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on AIZ. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Assurant in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Assurant from $166.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Assurant from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Assurant from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.80.

Assurant Price Performance

NYSE AIZ traded down $0.65 on Friday, hitting $170.68. The company had a trading volume of 287,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,224. The company has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $166.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Assurant, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.49 and a 12-month high of $173.60.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $1.81. Assurant had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 14.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Assurant declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Assurant Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. Assurant’s payout ratio is 29.30%.

Assurant Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, leased and financed solutions, and other related services.

