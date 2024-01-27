Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 286,461 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,295 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $30,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Oracle by 94,707.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,122,984,792 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $133,736,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,800,302 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $1,409,896,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 112,785.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,832,530 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $885,451,000 after purchasing an additional 10,822,934 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Oracle by 83.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,057,067 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,793,146,000 after purchasing an additional 6,863,334 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Oracle by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 120,625,641 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $14,365,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494,674 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $1,728,126.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,686,421.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $264,492.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,023.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $1,728,126.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,686,421.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,950 shares of company stock valued at $2,252,948 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Price Performance

NYSE ORCL traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $114.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,541,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,250,152. The stock has a market cap of $315.19 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.03. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $82.04 and a fifty-two week high of $127.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Oracle had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 703.26%. The firm had revenue of $12.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 11th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Oracle from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Oracle from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Oracle

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.