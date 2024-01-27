Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $39.61 Million Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 506,874 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 8,973 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.26% of Textron worth $39,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Textron by 109.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in Textron by 6,300.0% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 448 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Textron by 393.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 489 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Textron during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Textron by 100.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TXT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Textron from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Textron in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Textron from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Textron from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Textron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.50.

Shares of TXT traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,443,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,291,802. Textron Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.27 and a 12 month high of $86.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.31.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.07. Textron had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

