Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $37.88 Million Holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 1,527.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 921,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 865,026 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $37,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of APA. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in APA in the third quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of APA by 47.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 638,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,804,000 after buying an additional 204,164 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of APA by 17.3% during the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 614,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,255,000 after buying an additional 90,555 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of APA by 487.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 52,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after buying an additional 43,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of APA by 56.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 939,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,104,000 after buying an additional 339,141 shares during the last quarter. 80.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APA Stock Performance

Shares of APA stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.11. 4,158,407 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,108,844. The company has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.56 and its 200 day moving average is $38.69. APA Co. has a 1 year low of $29.95 and a 1 year high of $46.98.

APA Announces Dividend

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. APA had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 92.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that APA Co. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on APA. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of APA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $37.00 price target (down previously from $43.00) on shares of APA in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Johnson Rice lowered shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of APA from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of APA from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, APA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.28.

About APA

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

