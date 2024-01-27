Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $35.41 Million Stock Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 149,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $35,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 3.7% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 80.8% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 20,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,814,000 after purchasing an additional 9,107 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 9.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, STF Management LP increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 149.6% in the third quarter. STF Management LP now owns 2,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Trading Up 0.3 %

VRSK traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $244.15. 713,604 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 761,115. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.82. The firm has a market cap of $35.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.80. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.74 and a 1 year high of $249.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $677.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.33 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 135.34% and a net margin of 19.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VRSK. Raymond James upped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $253.00 price objective (up previously from $252.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $247.50.

Insider Activity

In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.10, for a total value of $358,308.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,561 shares in the company, valued at $11,030,318.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,012 shares of company stock worth $719,304. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

