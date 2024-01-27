Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $33.75 Million Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 68.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,673 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 145,163 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $33,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 307.7% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 53 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter worth $33,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter worth $38,000. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TMO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $640.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. KeyCorp lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $475.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $475.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $595.76.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded up $9.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $547.35. 3,172,124 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,029,109. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.60 and a fifty-two week high of $597.54. The firm has a market cap of $211.48 billion, a PE ratio of 36.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $518.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $512.94.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $5.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 13.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 9.17%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 14th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.15, for a total value of $4,561,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,835,476.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

