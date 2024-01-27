Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $29.78 Million Stock Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 119.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 691,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 375,917 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Copart worth $29,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CPRT. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Copart by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CPRT. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Insider Activity at Copart

In other Copart news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $5,021,119.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 50,681,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,525,482,216.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Copart news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $5,021,119.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 50,681,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,525,482,216.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $15,052,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Copart Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,238,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,228,627. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.96 and a fifty-two week high of $51.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.21 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.35.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Copart had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 22.45%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $987.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Copart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.