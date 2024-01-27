Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 934.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,967 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 218,572 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $44,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors grew its position in Arista Networks by 68.8% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,819,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,591,320,000 after acquiring an additional 4,002,359 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 162.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,549,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $673,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432,952 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 391.5% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,848,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $623,657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065,313 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $308,885,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 75,002.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,328,571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,802 shares during the last quarter. 67.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ANET traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $264.39. 1,359,067 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,591,959. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.25 billion, a PE ratio of 44.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $234.56 and its 200 day moving average is $202.86. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $123.32 and a one year high of $270.63.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 33.97%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.07, for a total transaction of $3,384,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,736,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,625,334. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 17,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.07, for a total transaction of $3,384,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,736,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,625,334. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 10,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total value of $2,000,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,053 shares in the company, valued at $5,011,101.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 259,225 shares of company stock worth $58,382,939 in the last three months. 18.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ANET shares. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $223.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Melius Research raised shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.00.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

