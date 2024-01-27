Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 558.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 322,775 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 273,764 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $41,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JAZZ. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 202 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 555 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 546 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Mark Douglas Smith sold 417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total value of $49,735.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $821,531.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ JAZZ traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $122.54. 456,290 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 600,867. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a one year low of $111.25 and a one year high of $158.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 139.57, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.01. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The company had revenue of $972.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.47 million. Analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 15.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JAZZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $191.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.56.

View Our Latest Report on Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, such as hematologic and solid tumors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.