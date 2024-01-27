Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 232,313 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 32,343 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.67% of Eagle Materials worth $38,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Eagle Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,141,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,655 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,775 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 27,159 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,522,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Eric Cribbs sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.22, for a total transaction of $130,354.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,915,087.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EXP traded up $3.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $215.91. 365,049 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,703. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.76 and a 1-year high of $216.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.10. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 40.45%. The company had revenue of $622.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.72 earnings per share. Eagle Materials’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 14.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 7.33%.

EXP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on Eagle Materials from $193.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Eagle Materials from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Eagle Materials from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.50.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

