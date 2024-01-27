Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires 820,660 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 1,993.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 861,835 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 820,660 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.26% of United Airlines worth $36,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UAL. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in United Airlines by 200.0% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in United Airlines in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in United Airlines in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in United Airlines in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in United Airlines in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director James A. C. Kennedy bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.43 per share, for a total transaction of $163,935.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at $1,015,049.09. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of UAL stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.55. 6,911,717 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,008,449. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.68 and a 12-month high of $58.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.10.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 41.01% and a net margin of 4.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UAL. Citigroup reduced their target price on United Airlines from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United Airlines in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded United Airlines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on United Airlines from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on United Airlines from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.14.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

Featured Stories

