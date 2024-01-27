Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires 266,065 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 3,064.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 274,746 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 266,065 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $52,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Rothschild Investment LLC IL boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL now owns 75,101 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $14,395,000 after acquiring an additional 13,079 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,776 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,749,000 after acquiring an additional 11,510 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Boeing by 1,335.3% during the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 36,443 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,985,000 after acquiring an additional 33,904 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Boeing by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,037,044 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $198,781,000 after acquiring an additional 19,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Absher Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 88,160 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $16,899,000 after acquiring an additional 11,858 shares during the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boeing Stock Performance

BA traded up $3.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $205.50. The company had a trading volume of 9,900,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,347,849. The stock has a market cap of $124.32 billion, a PE ratio of -43.72, a P/E/G ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 1.60. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $176.25 and a 12-month high of $267.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $235.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.01 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($6.18) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on BA. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $255.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $285.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.19.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

