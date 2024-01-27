Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires 23,949 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,949 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $28,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Moody’s by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,659,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,315,556,000 after purchasing an additional 148,804 shares in the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Moody’s by 0.7% in the first quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 5,659,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,909,643,000 after purchasing an additional 38,615 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Moody’s by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,994,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,112,947,000 after purchasing an additional 914,530 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Moody’s by 98,060.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,127,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,087,460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Moody’s by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,867,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $994,050,000 after purchasing an additional 78,374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Stock Performance

MCO stock traded down $3.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $389.29. The stock had a trading volume of 417,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,008. The stock has a market cap of $71.24 billion, a PE ratio of 47.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $378.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $349.24. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $278.23 and a 52-week high of $396.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.27% and a net margin of 26.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Moody’s news, insider Michael L. West sold 2,754 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.38, for a total transaction of $931,898.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,841,038.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.21, for a total value of $779,610.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,322,993.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 2,754 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.38, for a total value of $931,898.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,396 shares in the company, valued at $2,841,038.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,812 shares of company stock valued at $4,776,114. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Moody’s from $366.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $381.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on Moody’s from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Moody’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $365.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $367.75.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

