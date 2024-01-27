Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires 23,536 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,842 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,536 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Align Technology worth $49,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Align Technology by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,453 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $24,259,000 after acquiring an additional 8,242 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in Align Technology by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 10,656 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,254,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Align Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 4.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, STF Management LP acquired a new position in Align Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $378,000. 87.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Align Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Align Technology stock traded up $2.17 on Friday, reaching $264.28. 894,502 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 758,567. The company’s 50-day moving average is $248.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.91. The firm has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.67. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $176.34 and a 1-year high of $413.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.24). Align Technology had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $960.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $197.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Align Technology from $415.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Align Technology from $400.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $325.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Align Technology

In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 5,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $192.50 per share, with a total value of $999,845.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 208,664 shares in the company, valued at $40,167,820. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Align Technology news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 5,319 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $188.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,972.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 203,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,252,360. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 5,194 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $192.50 per share, with a total value of $999,845.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,167,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

