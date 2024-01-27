Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Price Target Raised to $85.00

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $83.00 to $85.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on LOGI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Logitech International from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Logitech International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on Logitech International from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Logitech International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $86.83.

LOGI opened at $85.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.94. Logitech International has a 12 month low of $50.26 and a 12 month high of $96.66. The firm has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.78.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOGI. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Logitech International in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Logitech International by 233.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Logitech International by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Logitech International by 249.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Logitech International in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.58% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

