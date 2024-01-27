Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) PT Lowered to $540.00

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) had its target price cut by Susquehanna from $550.00 to $540.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a positive rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LMT. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $494.31.

Lockheed Martin stock traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $429.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,260,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,451. Lockheed Martin has a twelve month low of $393.77 and a twelve month high of $508.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $450.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $444.15.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.26 by $0.64. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 79.91%. The business had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.79 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin will post 26.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 45.74%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LMT. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.8% in the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,026 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,457,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,624,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 149.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,960 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,892,000 after buying an additional 7,156 shares in the last quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,451,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,045,055,000 after purchasing an additional 106,461 shares in the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

