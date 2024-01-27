Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Price Target Lowered to $470.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $475.00 to $470.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.32% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on LMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $513.00 in a report on Monday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $494.31.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.3 %

LMT stock traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $429.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,260,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,171,976. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Lockheed Martin has a 52 week low of $393.77 and a 52 week high of $508.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $450.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $444.36. The company has a market capitalization of $103.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.51.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.26 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.96 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 79.91% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin will post 26.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Lockheed Martin

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LMT. Lee Financial Co increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 367.6% during the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 240.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 2,911 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 56.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,995,000 after buying an additional 8,389 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 18.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,716,000 after buying an additional 4,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 20.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 107,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,391,000 after buying an additional 18,201 shares during the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

