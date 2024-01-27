Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Price Target Raised to C$137.00

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank from C$127.00 to C$137.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

L has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC decreased their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$152.00 to C$150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$174.00 to C$170.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$142.00 to C$149.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$140.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$145.86.

Loblaw Companies Price Performance

Shares of L stock traded down C$0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$133.55. The company had a trading volume of 437,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,717. Loblaw Companies has a 12-month low of C$110.52 and a 12-month high of C$136.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$42.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$125.63 and a 200-day moving average of C$119.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.39, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported C$2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.23 by C$0.03. Loblaw Companies had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of C$18.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$18.23 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Loblaw Companies will post 8.289604 earnings per share for the current year.

Loblaw Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 30th were paid a $0.446 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Loblaw Companies’s payout ratio is currently 27.86%.

Insider Activity

In other Loblaw Companies news, Director William Downe bought 4,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$122.72 per share, with a total value of C$550,405.93. In other Loblaw Companies news, Senior Officer Gregory Mark Ramier bought 11,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$121.18 per share, with a total value of C$1,433,868.51. Also, Director William Downe acquired 4,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$122.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$550,405.93. Insiders own 54.69% of the company’s stock.

Loblaw Companies Company Profile

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

