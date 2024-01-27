Lincoln National Corp Sells 33,091 Shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU)

Lincoln National Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU – Free Report) by 20.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,091 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF were worth $3,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 210,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,560,000 after buying an additional 180,000 shares during the period. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. increased its position in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 208.8% in the second quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 140,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,715,000 after purchasing an additional 94,893 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $2,487,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,259,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 39.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 284,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,310,000 after purchasing an additional 80,423 shares during the period.

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA CGMU traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.90. 73,424 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,290. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.34. Capital Group Municipal Income ETF has a one year low of $25.32 and a one year high of $27.22.

About Capital Group Municipal Income ETF

The Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (CGMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds of varying maturities, exempt from regular federal income tax. CGMU was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

