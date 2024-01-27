Lincoln National Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Lincoln National Corp cut its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,401 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEF. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 294.3% in the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.96. 9,130,301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,587,355. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.65. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $88.86 and a twelve month high of $100.80.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.2816 per share. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

