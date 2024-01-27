Lincoln National Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG)

Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Free Report) by 198.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 157,553 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 104,688 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August were worth $4,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PAUG. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,708,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,058,000 after buying an additional 453,748 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 126.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,097,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,087,000 after buying an additional 613,014 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 353.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 1,007,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,440,000 after buying an additional 785,710 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 406.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 965,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,971,000 after buying an additional 774,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 773,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,144,000 after buying an additional 294,342 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Trading Down 0.1 %

BATS PAUG traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,666 shares. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.02 and its 200-day moving average is $32.01.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (PAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

